Waffle makers recalled due to burn hazard

(CNN)

Nearly half a million waffle makers from Empower Brands have been recalled due to a burn hazard.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission warned that hot pieces of waffle can shoot out from the waffle maker during use.

The company has received nearly fifty reports of the product posing a burn risk, including dozens of burn injuries, and three people needing medical attention.

The affected products are the Power XL Stuffed Wafflizer models ESWM02 and ESWM03.

You can find the model numbers and dates on the tag attached to the power cord.

The products were sold from July 2021 through October 2022 at Walmart, Kohl’s, Big Lots, Best Buy, The Home Depot, Target, Sam’s Club and other online stores.

The company is offering a free latch adaptor and instructions for the repair.

For more information, click here.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.