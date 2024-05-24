Jackson County Fire District 3 truck gets drone to help monitor emergencies

WHITE CITY, Ore. – Fire District 3 Battalion Chief’s truck is getting an upgrade.

The truck is now equipped with a rooftop mounted box which houses a drone. This enhances firefighters ability to access and monitor emergencies and conduct search and rescue operations.

The drone can easily be launched, flown, and landed with the push of a single button by the incident commander.

The aerial view provides incident commanders with a comprehensive view of situations as they unfold to aid in decision making and planning.

It’s already been used on several real-life incidents with positive results and feedback.

