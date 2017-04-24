Wanted man arrested in Siskiyou County

Siskiyou County, Ca., — A man wanted in Sacramento was arrested in Siskiyou County over the weekend.
Sacramento Police have been looking for 19-year-old Bailey Henry after he was allegedly involved in a shooting at Arden Fair Mall last month.
The shooting left one man wounded in the arm and an innocent bystander injured by shattered glass and debris.
On Friday the Siskiyou County Sheriff’s Office received a tip that Henry was hiding in Siskiyou County and started an investigation.
Officers found Henry in Dorris on Saturday, and he was arrested without incident.