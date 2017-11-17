A warning for parents after attempted luring near GPHS

Grants Pass, Ore. — A scary situation happened Wednesday, near the Circle K on A Street. A man in a white truck approached a Grants Pass High School (GPHS) student. He asked if she wanted a ride, she said no, he asked if she was sure, then she ran.
Now, school officials and law enforcement are using this as a reminder to always stay vigilant when outside.
“One of the female students was walking on a street near circle k and a truck pulled up,” Lieutenant Dennis Ward said, Grants Pass Department of Public Safety.
The whole incident happened less than a mile from GPHS.
“The male that was driving the truck offered her a ride, she declined that ride, and the truck ended up driving off,” Lt. Ward said.
This incident has a positive ending, and fortunately that female student is safe.
“Most of the kids, they’re parents are having talks with them, and they know what to do,” Lt. Ward said.
However, some aren’t, and it can potentially put their child in a dangerous situation.
“I don’t think they should be worried, but I do think it’s parents responsibility to talk to their kids about what to do, if someone was following them or if a stranger approaches them,” Sherry Ely said, Grants Pass School District 7 (GPSD7).
Which is why the GPSD7 is reminding parents to start the conversation now, before it’s too late.
“That’s the most important thing. Talk to your kids. Kids are super resilient and they can take care of themselves, but we need to give them some tools to help them with that,” Ely said.
And if you ever feel unsafe, it’s better to be safe than sorry.
“Always be aware of who’s around you,” Ely said.
“Get someplace public, to make as big a scene as possible, to give us a call, the combination of those things usually work,” Lt. Ward said.
The pickup was last seen turning north onto NE 9th Street, in front of the high school. If you have any information, you’re asked to call police.