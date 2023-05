OLYMPIA, Wash. (CNN) – Washington Governor Jay Inslee says he won’t seek re-election when his term ends in 2024.

The three-term governor said Monday that he’s “ready to pass the torch.”

Inslee ran in the Democratic presidential primary in 2020 but hasn’t announced his plans once he leaves the governor’s office.

He says he wants to focus on what he can accomplish in the next year and a half before his term is up.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.