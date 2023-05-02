Murder trial in shooting death of Aidan Ellison to start Tuesday

MEDFORD, Ore. – After a two and a half year wait, the murder trial in the shooting death of a young Ashland man Aidan Ellison, will officially start Tuesday.

A 12 person jury was selected for the trial today.

Not much went on Monday, as a jury of local residents was selected.

Opening arguments are expected to begin tomorrow morning.

Robert Paul Keegan is charged with multiple crimes, including murder in the 2nd degree, and manslaughter in the first degree.

Both Keegan and Ellison were guests at the Stratford Inn and Almeda Fire victims at the time of the shooting.

It happened just before Thanksgiving 2020, in the Stratford Inn parking lot.

Keegan claims he shot the 19-year old former Ashland high student in self defense, after Ellison punched him in the face.

According to a police affidavit, an autopsy showed there were no injuries on Ellison’s hands to prove that claim.

Ashland police brought the FBI in to investigate whether race played a role in the shooting.

Afterward, police said there was no evidence it was a bias crime.

The trial is expected to last 10 days.

The Ashland School District sent a message to families today about the trial.

It said emotions could run high over the next few weeks and that students can reach out to their school’s counselors if they need to speak to someone.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.