Washington honors John McCain

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) – Colleagues on Capitol Hill offered a final farewell to Senator John McCain Friday in the place he served for more than 30 years.
The Capitol rotunda was packed with the senator’s family, his staff and his fellow Congressmen.
“I will miss a dear friend whose smile reminded us that service is a privilege,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said.
Vice President Mike Pence, himself a former member of Congress, honored Senator McCain for a life of service.
“The president asked me to be here on behalf of a grateful nation to pay a debt of honor and respect to a man who served our country throughout his life in uniform and in public office and it’s my great honor to be here,” Pence said.
As a show of unity, the bipartisan leaders of the House and Senate presented wreaths in McCain’s honor.
