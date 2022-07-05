WATCH: Authorities hold briefing on Highland Park shooting Posted by Newsroom Staff July 5, 2022 Watch as officials hold a briefing on the Highland Park, Illinois, mass shooting that killed six people and injured 38 others at a July Fourth parade. » Subscribe to NBC News: http://nbcnews.to/SubscribeToNBC] » Watch more NBC video: http://bit.ly/MoreNBCNews Leave a Comment:Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines » Tags: crime Highland Park illinois Newsroom Staff July 5, 2022 Previous Article White City woman dies after van crashes into Curry County campsite