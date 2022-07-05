WATCH: Authorities hold briefing on Highland Park shooting

Newsroom Staff
Posted by Newsroom Staff July 5, 2022

Watch as officials hold a briefing on the Highland Park, Illinois, mass shooting that killed six people and injured 38 others at a July Fourth parade.

