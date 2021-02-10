WATCH: Day 2 of Trump’s impeachment trial

Wednesday, the prosecution begins building a case that Trump incited last month’s attack on the U.S. Capitol after starting Tuesday’s debate with an emotional video aiming to connect Trump to the January 6th riot at the Capitol.
Lead impeachment manager Jamie Raskin (D-MD) recalled his daughter was there that day. He explained, “She said, ‘Dad, I don’t want to come back to the Capitol.’”
Trump’s defense called Democrats overly dramatic. Trump attorney David Schoen said, “They don’t need to show you movies to show that the riot happened here.”
Most Republicans backed the defense. But one Trump attorney admitted last night his colleague seemed disorganized.
In the end, six Republicans agreed it is constitutional to try a former president. But will 11 more vote to convict?
It’s an uphill battle, with the Trump defense arguing the entire trial is political.
The trial is expected to last 8 hours a day, so roughly two days for each side to present their case. Then senators can ask questions. So the trial is likely to last into next week.