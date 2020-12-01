HomeEconomyLocalNewsPoliticsRegionalTop StoriesVideoWATCH: Governor Brown talks about Oregon’s budget WATCH: Governor Brown talks about Oregon’s budget Economy Local News Politics Regional Top Stories Video December 1, 2020 Newsroom Staff budget, oregon, Politics WATCH: Oregon Governor Kate Brown is scheduled to hold a press conference about her budget recommendations for the next biennium. Watch the video above for the governor’s remarks, scheduled for 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, December 1, 2020. Leave a Comment:Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »