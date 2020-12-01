Home
United Way of Jackson County receives help from all 50 states and beyond

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore— The United Way of Jackson County has received donations from every state in the country for its fire relief fund.

The non-profit says, in addition, Mexico, The Netherlands, Japan, Germany, and Canada all joined the relief effort.

The relief fund is now at $2.5 million which is just $500,000 short of its goal of $3 million.

The organization says they’ve given out $366,000 through grants to people in need so far.

