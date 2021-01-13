WATCH: House Speaker Nancy Pelosi signs article of impeachment

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC) – House lawmakers voted Wednesday to impeach President Donald J. Trump for a second time.
Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi formally signed the single article of impeachment in a ceremony with Democratic leadership watching as well as impeachment managers.
The engrossment ceremony came shortly after the House voted 232 to 197 to impeach President Trump.
Pelosi, speaking behind her lectern that was looted by a rioter on January 6th, said that she was proud that the House accepted its responsibility to protect and defend the Constitution.
“Today in a bipartisan way, the House demonstrated that no one is above the law, not even the President of the United States,” Pelosi said. “That Donald Trump is a clear and present danger to our country and that once again we honored our oath of office to protect and defend the Constitution of the United States so help us God.”
It’s still unclear exactly when Pelosi plans to send the article of impeachment to the Senate.
Majority Leader Mitch McConnell has indicated that he won’t begin the process until after President-elect Joe Biden is sworn into office.
President Trump is likely to face a Senate trial in the coming weeks.