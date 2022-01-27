WATCH: Justice Breyer announces retirement from Supreme Court at White House

Newsroom Staff
Posted by Newsroom Staff January 27, 2022

Watch coverage as President Biden makes an appearance with Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer as he is set to announce he will retire at the end of the Supreme Court term.

