WATCH: Justice Breyer announces retirement from Supreme Court at White House Posted by Newsroom Staff January 27, 2022 Watch coverage as President Biden makes an appearance with Supreme Court Justice Stephen Breyer as he is set to announce he will retire at the end of the Supreme Court term. » Subscribe to NBC News: http://nbcnews.to/SubscribeToNBC » Watch more NBC video: http://bit.ly/MoreNBCNews Leave a Comment:Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines » Tags: Politics Stephen Breyer supreme court Newsroom Staff January 27, 2022 Previous Article Bill would allow Oregon drivers to pump their own gas statewide