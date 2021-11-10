WATCH: Kyle Rittenhouse testifies in double homicide trial Posted by by Newsroom Staff November 10, 2021 0 Min Read Last Updated:November 10, 2021 Watch live coverage as Kyle Rittenhouse is called to the stand to testify in his own murder trial. Rittenhouse is expected to say that he was acting in self-defense when he killed two people and injured another. Leave a Comment:Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines » Tags: Kyle Rittenhouse Newsroom Staff November 10, 2021 Previous Article Grants Pass School Board reinstates ‘I Resolve’ educators