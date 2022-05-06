WATCH: Sailor jumps into ocean from disabled boat off Oregon Coast before rescue Posted by Newsroom Staff May 6, 2022 The U.S. Coast Guard rescued a man who jumped into the water from his disabled 26-foot sailboat off the coast of Fort Stevens near Astoria. Leave a Comment:Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines » Tags: Astoria coast guard oregon Newsroom Staff May 6, 2022 Previous Article Battles continue at Mariupol steel plant