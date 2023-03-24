WATCH: ‘The Story’ viewers react to Oregon bill to allow self-serve gas

(KGW) Many people, especially seniors and those with disabilities, don’t want a change that could see rural areas of the state lose attendants entirely, among other concerns. But supporters think a lot of the fear is unfounded — after all, 48 other states manage with self-serve.

Read more: https://www.kgw.com/article/news/poli…

Watch more The Story videos: http://bit.ly/watchTheStory

Follow The Story on Twitter: https://twitter.com/TheStoryKGW

Follow The Story on Instagram: https://instagram.com/thestorykgw

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.