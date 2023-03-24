Portland foster teen reported missing, believed to be in danger

PORTLAND, Ore. – The Oregon Department of Human Services Child Welfare Division is asking for help finding a missing foster teen.

ODHS said 16-year-old Jerrica Landin went missing from her Portland foster home on March 7. She is believed to be in danger.

While she may still be in Portland, there is also a chance she’s traveling to the area around Seattle and Kirkland, Washington, or to Northern California.

Landin is described as 5’ 5” tall, 130 pounds, with reddish-brown hair and brown eyes. She also has a tattoo of a heart on her neck.

Anyone with further information about Landin’s whereabouts is asked to call 911 or local law enforcement.

