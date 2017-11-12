Water pipe bursts; causes flooding in streets

Medford, Ore.– According to witnesses, a water pipe erupted last night in West Medford causing an overflow of water for people in the area.
The break happened on West 8th and Hamilton, flooding the street and sidewalks with water. City workers responded to the incident last night warning home owners the water would be shut off for the rest of the night.
Resident Davy Theis says the old age of the pipes is what he thinks is leading to so many breaks.
“There’s been a lot of issue with lead pipes around. I’m sure there’s some type of mapping system to know where they are. It’s just one of those unfortunate things eventually they’re all going to fail.”
Theis is concerned if the city doesn’t fix the road soon, traffic and accidents might become the next problem.