“Leaf drop” in Talent to help residents remove Fall debris

Talent, Ore.– If your yard is overflowing with leaves, city leaders have plans to help.
The City of Talent and Recology Ashland hosted a leaf drop today at Talent City Hall, free of charge. Instead, residents that brought bags of leaves were placed in a raffle to win a prize. For each bag, residents received a ticket to improve their chances of winning.
However it shouldn’t just be about the prize. Community Development Director Zac Moody says it’s important for people to drop off as many leaves as possible to prepare for the wet winter ahead.
“We don’t want them to clog the storm drains in the winter time. It’s a good management tool for us to keep our storm drains clean and it’s healthy for the streams to not have them in there.”
Officials say keeping leaves off the street is a necessary action to improve water quality in our streams. Recology Ashland has plans for a few more drop-off days in Ashland in December.