Ways to avoid heat exhaustion in triple digit temperatures

With the triple digit temperatures this weekend, medical professionals say it’s important to know the signs of overheating.
NBC5 medical expert Dr. Robin Miller says it’s best to stay indoors if you can, but if you are doing activities outside, make sure you drink plenty of water, cover your head with a hat, and stay in the shade as much as possible.
Dr. Miller says it’s not a good time to be hiking with no trees or shade.
When it comes to heat exhaustion, she says there are some signs to be aware of.
“Excessive sweating, dizziness, weakness, not being clear headed, some people will get belly aches and ultimately, if you don’t cool off and get some fluids… you could progress to heat stroke,” she said.
Dr. Miller says heat stroke is a serious medical emergency with symptoms that include nausea, vomiting, rapid heartbeat, and trouble breathing.
She says to drink lots of water and drinks with electrolytes, not caffeinated drinks or alcohol.
Also, don’t have children play outside unless they have plenty of shade and water.
