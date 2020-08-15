Fire agencies urging extreme caution during heat wave

GRANTS PASS, Ore. — Local fire agencies are urging extreme caution as we face this weekend’s heat wave.
As a reminder, Rural Metro Fire’s Division Chief Austin Prince says the Rogue Valley is in ‘extreme’ fire danger.
The restrictions include no debris burning, no smoking in areas with dry vegetation, no fireworks, and campfires only at designated locations.
Prince says he understands people want to beat the heat by recreating on waterways and doing other outdoor activities.
However, he says a simple mistake could have severe consequences.
“So, whether you’re driving your vehicle across dry grass where your exhaust could touch off a fire on the ground or you’re building a campfire and have a barbecue set out for having a picnic or a good time,” said Prince.
Again, Prince wants to stress that any open debris burns or burning in burn barrels is not allowed and hasn’t been allowed since May 1st.
Visit the Oregon Department of Forestry’s website for updated rules and regulations.
