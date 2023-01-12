Weather forces temporary closure of Mt. Ashland Ski Area

MT. ASHLAND, Ore. – The Mt. Ashland Ski Area was forced to temporarily close due to high winds.

The slopes were initially set to open Thursday morning. However, wind speeds of 38 miles per hour were recorded at the lodge with gusts up to 60 miles per hour in the forecast.

General Manager Andrew Gast said the wind brought down trees all over the mountain, including near chairlifts, so conditions weren’t safe to open.

The mountain hopes to reopen Friday morning after inspections are complete and the winds die down.

For the latest information, visit https://www.facebook.com/MtAshlandSkiArea/