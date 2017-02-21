Weather in Grants Pass brings down trees and power lines

Grants Pass, Ore., — Storms overnight and in to the morning left trees across roads in Josephine County, and thousands across the region are still without power tonight.
A huge tree fell this morning on Lower River Road in Grants Pass taking out the power lines and landing on a trailer.
Robert Ostoj and his wife and dog were inside sleeping at the time, he says it landed at the foot of their bed.
“When it landed, thunk, shot us up against the ceiling. It still ain’t hit yet, it will take a while. All my stuffs in there. I gotta go in and try get it.”
The family wasn’t hurt but now have to stay in a hotel until they can get the trailer fixed.
The road was closed while crews worked quickly to move the tree and restore power to the neighborhood.