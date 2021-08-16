Weekly COVID cases in Jackson County hits new record

MEDFORD, Ore. – Jackson County Public Health is reporting a record number of new COVID-19 cases reported in a week.
“For the week of August 8, Jackson County Public Health reported 1,555 new cases. This is the most COVID-19 cases reported in a week for Jackson County,” says Tanya Phillips, Health Promotion for Jackson County Public Health. “The highest number of cases we had in a week during the fall and winter surge was the week of November 29, with 557 COVID-19 cases.”
Jackson County continues to see a surge in new cases, hospitalization, and outbreaks.
Public health officials are encouraging everyone to help slow the spread of COVID-19 and provide relief to the hospital system. The best way to stop the spread of the Delta variant is to get vaccinated against COVID-19 and wear masks.