Oregon’s mortgage foreclosure moratorium extended

SALEM, Ore. – Oregon’s mortgage moratorium has been extended until the end of the year.
Governor Kate Brown announced Monday the residential mortgage moratorium will last until December 31, 2021. This moratorium prevents Oregonians who own their homes from losing their homes to foreclosure if they have lost income and been unable to pay their mortgage during the COVID-19 pandemic.
“As we continue to see record high numbers of COVID-19 hospitalizations driven by the Delta surge, I am committed to ensuring that Oregonians have a warm, dry, safe place to live during this pandemic,” said Governor Brown. “Extending the temporary residential foreclosure moratorium another three months will prevent removal of Oregonians from their homes by foreclosure, which would result in serious health, safety, welfare, and financial consequences, and which would undermine key efforts to prevent spread of COVID-19.”