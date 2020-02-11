Weinstein defense rests case

NEW YORK CITY, New York (NBC) – The defense rested its case Tuesday in Harvey Weinstein’s rape trial without him testifying.
The stage is now set for closing arguments in the landmark “me too” trial of the disgraced Hollywood mogul.
As expected, Weinstein did not take the witness stand, avoiding the risk of having prosecutors grill him on cross-examination.
Jurors are expected to hear defense closing arguments on Thursday followed by the prosecution on Friday.
The 67-year-old is charged with raping a woman in a Manhattan hotel room in 2013 and forcibly performing oral sex on a different woman in 2006.
Weinstein denies the charges and says any contact was consensual.