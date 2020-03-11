Home
Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison

Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison

Crime News Top Stories U.S. & World

NEW YORK CITY (NBC) – Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison.

The sentencing was handed down today in a New York City courtroom Wednesday.

A jury convicted Weinstein last month of rape and sexual assault.

Weinstein didn’t testify during the trial, but did address the court at his sentencing.

The 67-year-old implied he was a victim of the “me too” movement, saying, “I’m worried about this country; lots of men like myself are the latest examples. I wasn’t about power. I was about making great movies.”

In all, more than 80 women have accused the disgraced Oscar-winning producer of sexual assault and harassment.

He has repeatedly maintained his innocence, denying that he ever engaged in non-consensual sex with anyone.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »