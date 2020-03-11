Weinstein sentenced to 23 years in prison

NEW YORK CITY (NBC) – Disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein has been sentenced to 23 years in prison.
The sentencing was handed down today in a New York City courtroom Wednesday.
A jury convicted Weinstein last month of rape and sexual assault.
Weinstein didn’t testify during the trial, but did address the court at his sentencing.
The 67-year-old implied he was a victim of the “me too” movement, saying, “I’m worried about this country; lots of men like myself are the latest examples. I wasn’t about power. I was about making great movies.”
In all, more than 80 women have accused the disgraced Oscar-winning producer of sexual assault and harassment.
He has repeatedly maintained his innocence, denying that he ever engaged in non-consensual sex with anyone.