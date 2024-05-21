West Main Walgreens loses pharmacist, ‘float’ staff in place

MEDFORD, Ore. – The future of the last Walgreens Pharmacy in Medford may be uncertain.

Late last week, the Walgreens Pharmacy on West Main Street began informing customers that they would no longer have a pharmacist starting Monday.

NBC5 News stopped by on Monday morning and learned that the drug store now has a float pharmacist in place.

Back in December, the Walgreens Pharmacy on Barnett Road was closed indefinitely after the pharmacist walked out.

That entire Walgreens location closed earlier this month.

NBC5 News reached out to Walgreens’ Corporate office, who replied with the following statement.

The Walgreens on West Main Street in Medford is currently open and is being supported by a floater pharmacist from Portland short-term. We continue to search for a more permanent solution.

