Deadline looms as Jackson County voters head to the ballot box

MEDFORD, Ore. – Tuesday is election day in Oregon and the deadline for all ballots in this Primary Election are due by 8 p.m.

Cars lined up Monday morning outside the Jackson County Elections Office on West Main Street in Medford.

People were dropping off their ballots at the drive-thru drop box right out front.

Voters were eager to cast their ballots on county, district, and local measures as well as getting their chance to nominate the candidates of their choice.

Some were grateful just to get the chance to cast their vote.

“Honestly it’s a luxury that most people take for granted, a lot of countries don’t get a chance to have a chance even, like say China for example, they don’t really get a choice who gets to be president,” said Oregon resident, Derek Reeder.

Voters have until 8 p.m. Tuesday to drop off their ballot at official election drop boxes.

