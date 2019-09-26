Whistleblower complaint says White House officials acted to ‘lock down’ record of Trump-Ukraine call

WASHINGTON, D.C. (NBC News) — Moments before the acting Director of National Intelligence took his oath on Capitol Hill Thursday, the head of the House Intelligence Committee released the whistleblower complaint which launched the impeachment inquiry against President Trump.
“We were presented with the most graphic evidence yet that the president has betrayed his oath of office,” Committee Chairman Adam Schiff said.
Schiff clashed repeatedly with acting Director of National Intelligence Joseph Maguire over his delay in turning the complaint over to Congress.
“I have upheld my responsibility to follow the law every step of the way,” Maguire insisted when asked why he went to the White House first.
The whistleblower complaint accuses the president of soliciting foreign interference in the 2020 U.S. election and accuses the administration of trying to “lock down” evidence amid fears by White House lawyers that President Trump abused the power of his office.
The complaint focuses on, but goes far beyond, the president’s July 25th phone call with the newly elected president of Ukraine. Notes on that call released by the White House confirm the president asked his foreign counterpart for a favor, investigating Joe Biden and his son, Hunter.
