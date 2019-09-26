Portion of Harris Beach day-use area closing for work

BROOKINGS, Ore. — The day-use area at Harris Beach State Recreation Area will be closing for a gorse removal project in the park.
Gorse is an invasive plant species found on the west coast. It is detrimental to native habitats and is also extremely flammable.
The removal project will begin Monday, September 30th and continue through Friday, October 11th. The day-use area will be open during the weekend of October 5th-6th.
Trail access to the day-use area will also be closed. That includes the Butte Trail and Harris Beach Trail. Beach access will remain open for the duration of the closure. Visitors can park in the park’s viewpoint lots and hike the Rock Beach Trail down to the ocean shore.
While the closure will not affect the park’s campground, campers may hear some project noise during the day. To learn more about the project click HERE.