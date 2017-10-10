White City arson suspect arrested

White City, Ore. – Police arrested a man suspected of setting fires just outside the Rogue Family Center, the White City Library and a Jackson County Sheriff’s Office substation.
Deputies said 20-year-old Kaidyn John Weigert is suspected of setting the fires last month in trash cans outside the buildings.
JSCO said Weigert was lodged at the Jackson County Jail on charges of arson, reckless burning, criminal mischief and several probation violations.
This isn’t Weigert’s first run-in with the law. The Mail Tribune reports a warrant was issued for his arrest in March, 2017 after he failed to appear in court on charges related to a case where he allegedly broke into a business to get a bag of Teddy Grahams because he was hungry.
In addition to the Teddy Grahams burglary, jail records show Weigert has been arrested numerous times in the past on charges ranging from theft to possession of methamphetamine,