White City man arrested for alleged child exploitation

WHITE CITY, Ore. – A local task force fighting child exploitation took another suspect into custody.

The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office said on Monday morning, the Southern Oregon Child Exploitation Team served a search warrant at the White City home of 62-year-old Jesse Ray Hawkinson.

The search at his residence in the 8300 block of 24th Street was made in connection with an allegation that Hawkinson possibly sexually abused a local underage girl.

Hawkinson was arrested during the search and taken to the Jackson County Jail for two counts of attempting to use a child in the display of sexually explicit content.

“Due to Hawkinson’s previous contact with children, investigators believe he may have other victims,” the sheriff’s office said. “If anyone has additional information on the suspect, please call the JCSO tip line at (541) 774-8333.”