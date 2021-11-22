White House to announce 95% of federal workers in compliance with vaccine mandate

WASHINGTON, D.C. (CNN) – The White House is set to announce on Monday that 95% of the federal workforce is in compliance with the Biden administration’s COVID vaccine mandate. That’s according to a senior administration official.

More than 90% of workers have gotten at least one shot with the “vast majority” of that number fully vaccinated.

The remaining 5% have submitted exception applications that are either approved or pending.

The federal employee coronavirus vaccine mandate is set to go into effect by the end of the day.

According to the official, agencies will provide education and counseling for workers who haven’t complied.

More enforcement measures could be taken over time if needed.

A source familiar with the data said the compliance figures have exceeded the administration’s expectations.