2 people who died in fiery Josephine County crash have not yet been identified

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Investigators are releasing more details about a fatal crash that happened over the weekend.

On Saturday, the Illinois Valley Fire District said there was a double fatal accident where Rockydale Road meets Waldo Road south of Cave Junction. No further information was released at that time.

The following Monday, the Josephine County Sheriff’s Office gave an update on their investigation.

According to JCSO, deputies and firefighters responded to the single-vehicle crash at about 8:50 p.m.

When first responders arrived, they found the vehicle fully engulfed in flames.

Once the fire was put out, the bodies of two males were found in the vehicle. They have not yet been identified.

A witness said the vehicle passed them at a high rate of speed on Rockydale Road prior to the crash.

No further information was provided by the sheriff’s office.