WHO director urges against politicizing COVID-19

GENEVA, Switzerland (CNN) – The Director-General of the World Health Organization, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreysus, once again asked for leaders to follow the science and called for quick and deliberate leadership to suppress the spread of COVID-19.
“There has been political division at the national level,” Ghebreysus said. “Where there has been blatant disrespect for science and health professionals, confusion has spread and cases and deaths have mounted. This is why I have said repeatedly, ‘Stop the politicization of COVID-19. A pandemic is not a political football.’”
Ghebreyesus called for an end to the politicization of Covid-19 during a news briefing in Geneva on Monday.
“Science continues to tell us the truth about this virus, how to contain it, suppress it and stop it from returning and how to save lives among those it reaches,” Ghebreysus said.
“Many countries and cities have followed the science,” he said. “And been able to suppress the virus and minimize deaths. Quick and deliberate leadership helps to suppress it.”
“What will save lives is science, solutions and solidarity,” Ghebreysus said.