“Whooping cough” case reported at North Medford High School

MEDFORD, Ore. – A case of pertussis, also known as “whooping cough” has hit a Medford high school.
A letter from Jackson County Health and Human Services said employees and students at North Medford High School could have had contact with an infected person from Monday, December 4 through Friday, December 8.
The Mayo Clinic describes whooping cough as “a highly contagious respiratory tract infection. In many people, it’s marked by a severe hacking cough followed by a high-pitched intake of breath that sounds like ‘whoop.’”
To prevent the spread, family members are encouraged to do the following:
- Cover their mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing
- Practice frequent hand-washing
- Avoid sharing cups, drinks, etc.
- Make sure everyone is up-to-date on their vaccines
Pertussis can be prevented by vaccination. According to school records, over 95% of North Medford High School have been vaccinated against pertussis.
Vaccinations are available at the Jackson County HHS office at 140 South Holly Street in Medford, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.