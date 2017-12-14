Home
“Whooping cough” case reported at North Medford High School



MEDFORD, Ore. – A case of pertussis, also known as “whooping cough” has hit a Medford high school.

A letter from Jackson County Health and Human Services said employees and students at North Medford High School could have had contact with an infected person from Monday, December 4 through Friday, December 8.

The Mayo Clinic describes whooping cough as “a highly contagious respiratory tract infection. In many people, it’s marked by a severe hacking cough followed by a high-pitched intake of breath that sounds like ‘whoop.’”

To prevent the spread, family members are encouraged to do the following:

  • Cover their mouth and nose when coughing or sneezing
  • Practice frequent hand-washing
  • Avoid sharing cups, drinks, etc.
  • Make sure everyone is up-to-date on their vaccines

Pertussis can be prevented by vaccination. According to school records, over 95% of North Medford High School have been vaccinated against pertussis.

Vaccinations are available at the Jackson County HHS office at 140 South Holly Street in Medford, Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. until 4:00 p.m.

