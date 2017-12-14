Home
Crash shuts down I-5 in Medford

Crash shuts down I-5 in Medford

Local News Top Stories

MEDFORD, Ore. – A motorcycle crashed into a pickup truck Thursday night on Interstate 5 in Medford.

The crash occurred at about 4:00 p.m. near milepost 27.

According to police, a motorcycle and a white pickup truck collided, sending the motorcyclist into a guardrail. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

A FedEx truck driver witnessed the crash. Police hope to use cameras on board the truck to review the crash.

At one point, both northbound and southbound lanes were closed. Southbound I-5 has since re-opened. The fast lane of I-5 was expected to be closed for some time for Oregon State Police’s crash assessment team to investigate.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »

Real Time Web Analytics