Crash shuts down I-5 in Medford

MEDFORD, Ore. – A motorcycle crashed into a pickup truck Thursday night on Interstate 5 in Medford.
The crash occurred at about 4:00 p.m. near milepost 27.
According to police, a motorcycle and a white pickup truck collided, sending the motorcyclist into a guardrail. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.
A FedEx truck driver witnessed the crash. Police hope to use cameras on board the truck to review the crash.
At one point, both northbound and southbound lanes were closed. Southbound I-5 has since re-opened. The fast lane of I-5 was expected to be closed for some time for Oregon State Police’s crash assessment team to investigate.