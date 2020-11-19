Home
Why Jackson County’s public website is not working

Why Jackson County’s public website is not working

Local News Top Stories , , , ,

MEDFORD, Ore. — Jackson County’s public website is currently offline because of a ransomware attack.

‘Managed.com,’ a company that hosts the county’s public website, is a victim of the attack.

The attack affected hundreds of the company’s customers across the country.

“The attack was not directly on Jackson County, so none of our internal systems or data were affected. No sensitive data is at risk,” said Mark Decker, Jackson Co. technology director.

Decker says there are still some web services available here.

As for when the county’s website will be back up, is unknown.

Leave a Comment:

Note: By commenting below you agree to abide by the KOBI5.com commenting guidelines. View the KOBI5.com Comment Board Guidelines »