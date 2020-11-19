Why Jackson County’s public website is not working

MEDFORD, Ore. — Jackson County’s public website is currently offline because of a ransomware attack.
‘Managed.com,’ a company that hosts the county’s public website, is a victim of the attack.
The attack affected hundreds of the company’s customers across the country.
“The attack was not directly on Jackson County, so none of our internal systems or data were affected. No sensitive data is at risk,” said Mark Decker, Jackson Co. technology director.
Decker says there are still some web services available here.
As for when the county’s website will be back up, is unknown.
