Wikileaks found Julian Assange arrested

LONDON (CNN) – Wikileaks founder Julian Assange has been arrested. He was taken into custody due to an extradition request by the United States.
The Department of Justice said Assange has been indicted on conspiracy to commit computer intrusion with Chelsea Manning in 2010.
Manning is a former intelligence analyst in the US Army.
Police entered Ecuador’s embassy in London Thursday after Assange’s asylum was withdrawn, citing his bad behavior.
Signs that the US was moving on the case emerged last month when prosecutors subpoenaed Manning to testify before a grand jury in Alexandria, Virginia.
She remains detained because she has refused to testify.
A judge ordered Assange to remain in custody pending an extradition hearing scheduled for May 2.
The judge referred to the Wikileaks founder as a “narcissist who cannot get beyond his own selfish interest.”