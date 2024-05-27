Wildfire Aware and Prepare Workshop at College of the Siskiyous on Saturday

SISKIYOU COUNTY, Calif. – The Fire Safe Council of Siskiyou County is holding its third annual Wildfire Aware and Prepare Workshop on Saturday.

Starting at 10 a.m., the free workshop will focus on various topics including wildfire outlook, changes in defensible space policy, proactive preparation, new emergency alert information and more.

Its taking place June 1 at the College of the Siskiyous Weed Campus inside the Tactical Training Center.

The Fire Safe Council is compiled of public and private organizations that share a common, vested interest in wildfire prevention.

For more information, visit the official website.

