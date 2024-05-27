Joy Rails in Coquille opens for season

COQUILLE, Ore.- An awesome attraction is returning to Coquille.

The Joy Rails, formerly known as Oregon Coast Rail Riders, is open for the season now.

They give you the chance to see the coast during a two-hour scenic tour while you pedal through the hills on a quadricycle. The rails travel through the countryside allowing you to see the coast up close and personal with Mother Nature.

Bring three family members or friends and come ready to ride.

You can book reservations on their website joyrails.com

