Wildfire near Applegate Lake 90% lined

ROGUE RIVER SISKIYOU NATIONAL FOREST, Ore. – Firefighters are reportedly making progress in containing a fire near the Oregon-California border.

The Oregon Department of Forestry said on Wednesday afternoon, a wildfire was detected about 1.5 miles west of Applegate Lake.

By the next morning, all forward progress of the fire — dubbed the “Collings Mountain Fire” — was completely stopped and 90% of it was lined. It was estimated to cover between 8 and 10 acres.

Over 80 firefighters were assigned to the fire Thursday morning as mop-up operations continued

There are no structures threatened.

