Wildfire near Estacada results in evacuation notices for surrounding areas

CLACKAMAS COUNTY, Ore. (KGW) — A brush fire burning on a forest service road around the La Dee Flats area near Estacada has reached around 20 acres according to officials.

The fire started late Sunday afternoon on U.S. Forest Service Road 4610. The Estacada Fire District said it appears to be burning on Weyerhauser private forest land.

Resources from Estacada fire are joined by the Oregon Department of Forestry, U.S. Forest Service and a crew from Coffee Creek Correctional Facility.

Two single-engine air tanker (SEAT) planes and a Type 1 helicopter are dumping water and retardant on the fire.

Level 1 “Be Ready” evacuation notices have been issued for the Clackamas River RV Park, Promontory Park Campground, Southeast Michaels Road, Southeast Fall Creek Road south of Divers and Tumala Mountain Road between the addresses of 40820 and 48176, according to Clackamas County Sherff’s Office.