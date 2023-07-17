The Jackson County Fair wraps up successful 2023 season

CENTRAL POINT, Ore. – The Jackson County Fair wrapped up a successful 2023 Sunday.

Hundreds of families took advantage of free admission day to ride some thrilling attractions before Sunday night.

Organizers said there was a huge turnout in the first three days of the fair, breaking last year’s numbers.

Though they saw a small dip Saturday, due to the heat. Over 71,000 people attended the fair from Wednesday to Saturday, leaving attendance about equal to last year thus far. Organizers said they are already looking forward to next year.

“Just 366 more days that’s all I can say we’ve already got our first act already secure for next year, so I already know what our Saturday night looks like next year, we try and plan years in advance. We know our grounds acts already so it’s just 366 more days till I see you again,” said Expo Director, Helen Baker.

Baker said they are looking into changing the hours for next year in response to the high temperatures. They may have a soft open on Tuesday night, and possibly push open times back an hour to beat the heat.

