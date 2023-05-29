Wildfire triggers local state of emergency in Nova Scotia

NOVA SCOTIA, Canada (NBC) – A massive wildfire is burning in Nova Scotia.

The eastern Canadian city of Halifax declared a state of local emergency late on Sunday after a wildfire caused evacuations and power outages.

The fire sent a huge pall of smoke over the port city.

Roads are affected, with smoke and flames making driving very hazardous.

The state of emergency would be in effect for seven days unless lifted or extended, the municipality said.

Nova Scotia Power had temporarily disconnected power in the affected area, it said on Twitter.

Telecommunications firms said in posts on Twitter that some customers in communities evacuated due to wildfires may experience services disruption.

This month, the western province of Alberta declared a provincial state of emergency after tens of thousands of people were forced from their homes as unprecedented wildfires raged.

