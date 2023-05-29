Family of 4 rescued from the Rogue River

JOSEPHINE COUNTY, Ore. – Multiple emergency units responded to the Rogue River over the weekend for another river rescue.

Rural Metro Fire units responded to Chinook Park east of Grants Pass on Saturday afternoon.

They say a family of three adults and one child had flipped over in a hard-sided canoe and none of them were wearing life jackets

Units were able to bring them all safely to shore before taking them the hospital because of the cold water temperature.

Rural Metro says this incident serves as a reminder to be mindful of the strong currents and cold water.

If you decide to go out on the water, Grants Pass Fire-Rescue gives the following safety tips:

Always wear a life jacket.

Check the weather forecast before you go and be aware of the river conditions.

Never boat alone.

Let someone know where you are going and when you expect to be back.

Be aware of your surroundings and avoid hazards such as rocks, trees, and other boats.

Be prepared for the unexpected.

© 2023 KOBI-TV NBC5. All rights reserved unless otherwise stated.