Williams man arrested after crashing van during police chase on I-5

JACKSON COUNTY, Ore. – The Jackson County Sheriff’s Office says a Williams man was taken into custody after fleeing from police in White City and leading a high speed chase along I-5.

According to the sheriff’s office, Anthony Leonard, 38, was initially pulled over in White City for expired registration in the parking lot of Dollar Tree. Officials say Leonard seemed to be under the influence at the time.

Leonard gave a false name to deputies before speeding away. The Sheriff’s Office says due to the high amount of traffic and Leonard’s reckless driving, they did not immediately pursue him.

Leonard’s van was spotted by deputies shortly after travelling westbound on East Gregory Road. Leonard didn’t pull over for emergency lights and sirens, beginning the pursuit.

The Sheriff’s Office says around mile post 39 on I-5, Leonard tried to jump the freeway and rolled his van.

Leonard was taken to a local hospital for medical clearance and a blood draw. The Sheriff’s Office says Leonard admitted to using drugs, including fentanyl, before the chase. He also had an arrest warrant issued out of Josephine County for burglary.

Leonard was booked into Jackson County Jail for the warrant as well as DUII, felony elude, reckless driving, and giving false information to a police officer.

