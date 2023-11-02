North Lake HS football hosting its first ever playoff game

SILVER LAKE, Ore.– North Lake High School’s football team is heading back to the playoffs for the first time since 2006.

It will also be the first playoff game the school has ever hosted.

Head Coach Barry Anderson took on the position in 2016, and since then, he said he’s focused on building a culture of winning.

North Lake transitioned to playing six man football a few years ago and Anderson said that made them more competitive.

“Creating successful individuals is where we started,” Anderson said, “the mindset of, what is a win and a loss to you? What is having success to you? We had a couple of years where having success didn’t necessarily mean a win.”

Anderson said the community support this season has been tremendous and attendance at their first home game was double what they normally get.

North Lake will take on Triangle Lake in the first round of the playoffs this Saturday at 2 p.m.

