Williams Rural Fire Protection District holding 1st annual chili cook-off

WILLIAMS, Ore. – The Williams Rural Fire Protection District is holding its first annual chili cook-off Friday.

They’re asking the public to come judge their local firefighters’ chili concoctions to find the champion. The winner will represent Williams Fire at a regional event later this year. That competition will pit Jackson and Josephine county first responders against each other.

The cook-off is at 3:00 p.m. Friday at the station, located at 211 East Fork Road in Williams.

It costs $5 dollars to attend but kids 12 and under are free.

Proceeds go toward restoring the old fire station, which the Williams Rural Fire Protection District hopes will serve as a future community fire museum.